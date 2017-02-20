£95m for healthcare professionals' education and training

Image copyright PA

A £95m package to support a range of education and training programmes for healthcare professionals in Wales has been announced.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said it would support physiotherapists, nurses, radiographers and a range of health science training opportunities.

He said it would enable more than 3,000 new students to join those already studying healthcare in Wales.

The money includes £500,000 for community healthcare.

Keith Lloyd, dean of Swansea University Medical School, said: "I am very grateful to Welsh Government for funding the additional physician associate places so that we can train more people to deliver the NHS workforce for Wales."