Welsh council staff 'should check pets for microchips'
19 February 2017 Last updated at 06:52 GMT
Animal lovers hope to make it mandatory for pets found by council workers to be checked for microchips so they can be returned to their owners.
A petition to the assembly wants it to be mandatory to scan microchips of all pets, dead or alive.
Rebecca Baker, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Bridgend, urged anyone who found an animal to take it to a centre to get it scanned so families can get "peace of mind".