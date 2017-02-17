Golden-Oldies receives lotto boost for signing sessions

A project tackling isolation and loneliness among older people in mid and west Wales has just received a £250,000 boost from the lottery.

Golden-Oldies will use it to set up intergenerational projects with schools and run singing sessions.

Thirteen groups in Wales have received £4.2m in the latest round of funding.

In north Wales, the Reader Organisation received £440,000 to deliver shared reading sessions with people with mental health issues.

Meanwhile, the RSPB received £500,000 to provide access to wildlife for schools and community groups under its Giving Nature a Home in Cardiff project.

And the Cardiff Wales Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Mardi Gras (Pride Cymru) has been given £235,000 in its work to provide "positive interaction with the wider community".