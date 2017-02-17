Welsh Government forestry and woodland policy inquiry

Image copyright Thinkstock

An inquiry into forestry and woodland policy in Wales has been launched by an assembly committee.

AMs will look at how well people feel the Welsh Government responds to climate change, contributes to heritage and landscapes and serves local needs.

The closing date for submissions to the Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee is 7 April.

The AMs will also examine the Welsh Government's delivery of its Woodlands for Wales strategy.

Committee chairman Mark Reckless said: "Forests and woodlands cover more than 300,000 hectares in Wales, and the industry is worth half a billion pounds to the Welsh economy.

"We will be taking a close look at this sector, examining how the Welsh Government is balancing the sustainable environmental and commercial priorities.

"We would be interested to hear what anyone with an interest in forestry and woodland in Wales has to say."