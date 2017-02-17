Wrexham man's disability payments withdrawn 'in error'

Image caption Mark Hughes and his step-grandfather Fred Foulkes

A man with a mental age of seven who was told he would lose his disability benefits is having them reinstated after the Department for Work and Pensions admitted an error.

Mark Hughes, 30, of Wrexham, contracted meningitis as a baby.

His living allowances were about to be stopped when BBC Wales contacted the DWP, which has since apologised.

Mr Hughes' family said he "may not seem disabled at first glance" but he has mobility, balance and memory problems.

But the DWP originally found him ineligible for the Personal Independence Payment - with him scoring zero out of 10 for eligibility.

'Should be up to doctors'

Mr Hughes lives alone but has regular help and meals are provided for him, and he struggles with reading, writing and communication.

He was told he must attend a further evaluation for an Employment and Support Allowance.

Mr Hughes has achieved some independence despite being told he would not walk when he was a child - but his condition will not improve.

His step-grandfather Fred Foulkes said although Mr Hughes is willing to do simple work he does not have the capability to do it.

A DWP spokesman said "Mr Hughes is entitled to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and we will be in contact with his appointee to apologise for the error."

Mr Foulkes said it should be up to doctors to assess the needs of applicants rather than non-medical staff.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas said: "We are seeing too many people with lifelong conditions like Mark's being turned down for support by the Government under the PIP process, and I think the whole system needs urgently reviewing.

"It is failing the people it is supposed to help."