Right to buy: Cardiff couple have 'pride' in owning house

Tenants' rights to buy their own council homes would be scrapped under a proposed new law by the Welsh Government.

Cardiff council became the latest authority to suspend its right-to-buy for five years on Thursday, in a bid to tackle the city's housing need.

Government ministers will propose a new law amounting to a Wales-wide ban on the scheme in the assembly next month.

Welsh Labour previously said it wanted to protect social housing stock.

Couple Harry and Shirley Ford, of Llanishen in Cardiff, said it gave them a sense of pride to buy their council house.