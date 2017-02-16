Maesteg minibus crash boy Ashley Talbot 'forever missed'

A boy who died in a minibus crash in Bridgend county will be forever missed, his family has said.

Solicitor Graham Balmforth read Ashley Talbot's family's message outside the Aberdare inquest, where a conclusion of accidental death was recorded.

Ashley, 15, died at Maesteg Comprehensive School in Bridgend county in December 2014.

No action was taken against the teacher driving the minibus, Chris Brooks.

After his inquest, Ashley's family said he was "popular and well-liked", and child safety should be "uppermost in everyone's minds".

Concerns about safety outside the school were raised during the inquest, and a Health and Safety Executive investigation is ongoing.