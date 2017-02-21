Barry fire safety expert's 'valueless' charity shop checks

A fire safety consultant failed to carry out his duties at several charity shops, resulting in two burning down.

Brian Fakir, 59, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday on behalf of MB Fire Consultants in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

He pleaded guilty to 13 charges in relation to checks he carried out at St David's shops in south Wales.

Fakir was handed a six-month suspended sentence and 180 hours of community service.

"Your assessments failed to address the most obvious risks and it seems to me they were valueless," Judge Tom Crowther QC said.

There were fires at St David's shops in Pontypool, Torfaen, on 15 August 2014 and Newbridge, Caerphilly, on 11 February 2015.

The damage in the latter building was so severe, it had to be demolished along with a neighbouring property.

The court heard how a probe by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service found Fakir was paid as a consultant for the charity and had not provided suitable or sufficient risk assessments in other premises including at Abergavenny, Cwmbran and Merthyr Tydfil.

In Blackwood, Bargoed, Aberdare and Caldicot, people were put at serious risk of injury or death because of poor escape routes, a lack of fire alarms and insufficient precautions to reduce fire and the spread of fire.

At the Aberdare shop there was insufficient emergency lighting, doors with inadequate fire prevention mechanisms and no mention of a neighbouring business which relied on a connecting door as its means of escape.

At the Blackwood shop Fakir 'entirely missed' the fact the building had a basement.

He claimed his assessments were drafts, but Judge Crowther said there was no evidence of this.