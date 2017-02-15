Exelon Generation partnership for Wylfa Newydd 'boost'

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales

The company behind a proposed nuclear power plant on Anglesey has joined forces with a US firm to help progress.

Horizon Nuclear Power said the deal with Exelon Generation would help it become a "world class nuclear operator".

Exelon operates carbon-free nuclear plants in the US with 13 facilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and New Jersey.

Horizon estimates Wylfa Newydd near Cemaes will take nine years to build.

It is expected to have an operational life of 60 years.

A team of four Exelon specialists will work alongside Horizon's team providing expertise in engineering, maintenance, operations and training.

Duncan Hawthorne, chief executive officer at Horizon, said: "We aim to make Horizon a world-leading nuclear operator and to be the best, you have to learn from the best."