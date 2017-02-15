Tata trust 'at an all-time low', employee says
Trust in Tata Steel is "at an all-time low", an employee has told BBC Wales following a deal on pensions.
Thousands of Tata steelworkers have overwhelmingly backed a deal on the future of their pensions.
They were asked whether they would accept moving from a final salary pension to a less generous scheme.
Members of three unions at sites in Wales, Scotland, south Yorkshire and Teesside all supported the new proposals.
Tata's offer included a £1bn investment commitment at Port Talbot and no compulsory job losses.
Scott Bamsey has worked at the plant for ten years.