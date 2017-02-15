Tata Steel 'must be held to account', union officials say

Tata Steel must be "held to account" following a deal over pensions, union officials have said.

Thousands of Tata steelworkers have overwhelmingly backed a deal on the future of their pensions.

They were asked whether they would accept moving from a final salary pension to a less generous scheme.

Members of three unions at sites in Wales, Scotland, South Yorkshire and Teesside all supported the new proposals.

Tata's offer included a £1bn investment commitment at Port Talbot and no compulsory job losses.

BBC business correspondent Brian Meechan met union officials Andrew O'Connor, Mark Turner, Alan Coombs, Gary Keogh and Mark Davies to discuss the deal.