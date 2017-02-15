Union and steel worker's 'heavy heart' over Tata deal
15 February 2017 Last updated at 17:29 GMT
Thousands of Tata steelworkers have overwhelmingly backed a deal on the future of their pensions.
They were asked whether they would accept moving from a final salary pension to a less generous scheme.
Members of three unions at sites in Wales, Scotland, South Yorkshire and Teesside all supported the new proposals.
Tata's offer included a £1bn investment commitment at Port Talbot and no compulsory job losses.
Union official and steel worker Gary Keogh said the deal came "with a heavy heart".