'Heavy heart' over Tata pensions deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Union and steel worker's 'heavy heart' over Tata deal

15 February 2017 Last updated at 17:29 GMT

Thousands of Tata steelworkers have overwhelmingly backed a deal on the future of their pensions.

They were asked whether they would accept moving from a final salary pension to a less generous scheme.

Members of three unions at sites in Wales, Scotland, South Yorkshire and Teesside all supported the new proposals.

Tata's offer included a £1bn investment commitment at Port Talbot and no compulsory job losses.

Union official and steel worker Gary Keogh said the deal came "with a heavy heart".

Read more