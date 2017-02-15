More electric cars means more charge points needed
15 February 2017 Last updated at 17:59 GMT
Calls have been made for the Welsh Government to help introduce a network of rapid charging points for electric cars throughout rural Wales.
The only points available for public use are along the M4 in south Wales and the A55 in the north.
Shadow Economy Secretary Russell George said ministers needed to recognise that funding help is needed.
The Welsh Government said it is committed to helping the low carbon vehicle sector grow in Wales.