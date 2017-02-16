Dylan Jones' family action call to reduce suicides in men

Image copyright Amanda Jones Image caption Dylan Jones was found slumped at the wheel of his car last July

A family from Carmarthenshire has called for easier and quicker access to mental health treatment for men.

Ex-soldier Dylan Jones, 37, from Llansawel, who had post-traumatic stress disorder, was awaiting treatment when he died, according to his sister.

Amanda Jones believes his life may have been saved had he been treated sooner.

A total of 274 men took their own lives in 2015, an increase of 27% compared with 2014, according to ONS figures published in December.

The Welsh Government said, while it could not comment on individual cases, mental health treatment, support and prevention services were among its "priorities".

Speaking on BBC Radio Cymru's current affairs programme, Manylu, Ms Jones, said her brother had been told in March 2015 he had to wait five months to be treated for PTSD.

But four months later the father to twins took his own life.

"He suffered with terrible nightmares and insomnia and it affected his everyday life very much," she said.

Image caption Amanda Jones: "Would he still be with us here today? I think, yes"

"Dylan did seek help in March 2015 and he was told there was a five months waiting list.

"If he had been seen sooner, would he still be with us here today? I think, yes.

"I think it's important that men in general know that it's important to be able to talk to someone who can help you about mental health issues."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Our suicide and self-harm strategy for Wales, Talk to Me 2, focuses on groups of people known to be most vulnerable to suicide.

"For veterans, we continue to make £585,000 available each year to fund the Veterans' NHS Wales Service, providing therapeutic interventions from dedicated veteran therapists in each local health board."

The spokesman said since its inception in 2010, the service has seen over 1,800 veterans, according to figures up to December 2016.

"The expectation for this service is the same as with other mental health services - individual patients, whatever their background, are seen according to clinical need."