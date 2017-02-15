Welsh language Macbeth 'accessible to wider audience'

A production by Welsh language national theatre company Theatr Genedlaethol has been broadcast live to cinemas for the first time.

Audiences at 11 cinemas watched Macbeth live from Caerphilly Castle on Tuesday.

Repeat screenings with English subtitles will be shown until April.

Arwel Gruffydd, the director of Macbeth and artistic director of Theatr Genedlaethol, said it was important to make Welsh language theatre accessible to a wider audience.