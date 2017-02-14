Sport Wales chair and vice-chair suspended

Sport Wales: Heads suspended at body
The chair and vice-chair of Sport Wales have been suspended, Public Health Minister Rebecca Evans has told assembly members.

The activities of the body's entire board, including chair Paul Thomas and vice-chair Adele Baumgardt, were suspended in November after concerns that it had become dysfunctional.

On Tuesday, Ms Evans announced that the rest of the board would be re-instated.

She said that a review by ministers had revealed a "significant breakdown" in relations at a senior level.

BBC Wales' political editor Nick Servini reports.

