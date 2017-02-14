Retired army sniffer dog inspires readers

The story of a sniffer dog who was retired from the front line in Afghanistan after becoming scared of loud noises will be used to inspire those who struggle to read.

Vidar, a Belgian Malinois, hunted out roadside bombs and weapons with the Army in Helmand Province.

Medic Angie McDonnell, from the Vale of Glamorgan, adopted him and wrote Gun Shy about his exploits.

After two years of service, five-year-old Vidar suddenly became "gun shy" - a term used in the Army to describe dogs who are scared of loud noises.