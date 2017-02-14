97 jobs at risk as Budgens shop chain folds

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The Aberystwyth branch of Budgens

Almost 100 staff across four Budgens stores in Wales face uncertainty after the food retail business went into administration.

The company has experienced "difficult trading conditions" since buying some Co-op stores in July 2016.

97 staff across shops in Buckley, Monmouth, Cardigan and Aberystwyth will be affected.

All four stores remain open while administrators Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) "engage with interested parties".

Budgens, which is owned by Food Retailer Operations Limited (FROL), runs 34 shops nationally, and employs 872 people.

Mike Denny, joint administrator with PwC, said: "FROL has faced significant headwinds in the form of pricing pressures, intense competition and structural change across the food retail sector.

"We are continuing to trade all 34 stores, whilst engaging with interested parties for the sites and the other leasehold interests of the company.

"We will work closely with the employees over the coming weeks."