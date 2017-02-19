Bone cancer 'under-profiled and under-funded', charity says

Image copyright Nicola White Image caption Nicola White on her wedding day

A cancer charity has said primary bone cancer is "under-profiled and under-funded".

The Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT) spent £3.2m on research looking at proton beam therapy between 2006-2016 and National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) members spent £6.4m.

But in the same period, NCRI members spent £387m on breast cancer research.

BCRT said bone cancer received 1.6% of the amount spent on breast cancer despite a 30% lower survival rate.

It comes as Nicola White from Llanelli raises money to go abroad for proton beam treatment, not usually available on the NHS.

Ms White, 32, has been told she has two years to live, but it is hoped the therapy could extend her life.

Image copyright Nicola White Image caption Nicola White does not qualify for proton beam therapy on the NHS

Her cousin, Emily Carr, said it was a "last chance effort" but the appeal had "tremendous support", already raising £20,000 of its £75,000 target.

Zoe Davison from BCRT said: "We really sympathise with the frustrations of Nicola's predicament.

"We have funded research examining the usefulness of proton beam therapy and are confident that this is an important route for treating bone cancer patients."

The trust said it was dedicated to increasing funding into bone cancer and would be announcing its most recent research projects in the next couple of weeks.

The NCRI was asked to comment.

What is proton beam therapy?

Proton beam therapy is a type of radiotherapy

is a type of radiotherapy It uses beams to achieve the same cell-killing effect

It stops once it hits the cancerous cells, meaning much less damage to surrounding tissue

Source: NHS Choices