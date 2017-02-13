South Wales emergency services move in together
13 February 2017 Last updated at 21:40 GMT
For the first time in south Wales, police, ambulance and fire services will operate from under the same roof.
It is hoped the new Abertillery emergency services station will reduce costs, share intelligence, and provide a better service.
Insp Sarah Greening, of Gwent Police said feedback from staff so far had been "fantastic".
"We can literally pop our heads next door into the office and ask the relevant questions," she said.