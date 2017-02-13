'Steeped in history and heritage'
Council backs St Davids 2021 City of Culture bid plan

13 February 2017 Last updated at 21:02 GMT

The UK's smallest city, St Davids in Pembrokeshire, is looking to become the 2021 City of Culture.

Pembrokeshire council's cabinet voted on Monday to proceed with a bid for the title.

Members will now consult with stakeholders about putting together a formal application.

There are various stages to the bid, but a final decision on the host city is expected by December this year.

Video by Michael Burgess.

