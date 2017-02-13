Cross border health arrangements 'complicating' for patients

Thousands of patients living on the border between England and Wales are having to deal with two different NHS systems.

Devolution has "complicated" cross-border health arrangements for people being treated by NHS England and its counterpart in Wales.

Some patients claim they are caught in a two-tier system and treated like "second-class citizens".

NHS England said it was working with the Welsh Government on a pilot project to bridge the gap, while the Welsh Government said its priority was to ensure patients get the right care at the right time.

Sian Lloyd reports.