£104m for warmer homes in Wales' most deprived areas

About 25,000 of Wales' most vulnerable households are to benefit from £104m to make them more energy efficient.

The Welsh Government cash - which includes £32m of funding announced last month - aims to reduce bills for those living in low income properties and deprived communities.

It is part of the Warm Homes programme, with one aim being to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Since 2012, 27,000 have already benefitted from reduced energy bills.

There are two main parts of the scheme - Arbed, where boilers, windows and roofs are upgraded, and Nest which offers advice to those struggling with bills on how to reduce them.

Cardiff has 300 homes involved in the Arbed scheme, with a further 100 set to come on board over the coming months.