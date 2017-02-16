More patients wait 12 hours in A&E units

Image copyright Thinkstock

More patients are having to wait more than 12 hours at accident and emergency units in Wales compared to a year ago.

There were a total of 4,069 patients waiting in January, compared to 3,290 in the same month the year before.

Waiting times for those waiting four hours held steady, according to the latest monthly figures.

In January, 79% of patients waited under four hours to be seen, a slight improvement on 78.6% for the same month in 2016.

The monthly figures look at times patients wait from arrival to their discharge, admission or transfer.

There is a target of seeing 95% of patients within four hours and no patients should wait more than 12 hours.

The picture in Wales appears steadier than the position in NHS England, where leaked figures suggested record numbers of patients were waiting more than four hours to start treatment. In Wales:

79% of patients waited less than four hours - compared to 78.6% in January 2016, but still behind the same month in the previous three years

In Wales for January 2017, 94.8% of patients were seen within 12 hours, compared to 95.9% in the year before

It meant 4,069 patients waited more than 12 hours - up from 3,290 in January 2016. It was up over the month too, from 2,425 in December. But it is lower than the figure during last year's peak for winter pressures in March 2016

Proportionately, Morriston Hospital in Swansea had fewest patients waiting less than four hours - but the figure of 62.2% of patients was an improvement of only 56.5% seen within that time frame in January 2016

There were slightly fewer numbers of patients attending A&E in January 2017 (78,586) compared to the previous year (80,453)

Analysis from Owain Clarke, BBC Wales health correspondent

The rise in the proportion and numbers of patients spending the longest amount of time in A&E will worry NHS Wales and the health secretary. Particularly because, according to the targets, nobody should be waiting that long.

However, there is better news in that A&E departments in Wales seem to be holding steady this winter, compared to last on performance against the headline four hour target.

That will be particularly encouraging to NHS chiefs considering the statistics emerging from England suggest a serious deterioration on this measure this winter.

Undoubtedly there will be sighs of relief in the Welsh Government that the system appears to have recovered somewhat after what many judged to be an immensely difficult first week in January.

However, that will be little comfort to more than 4,000 patients who had to stay longer than half a day in emergency departments.

The Welsh Government said urgent and emergency care services were under "extraordinary pressure at times in January".

"Despite this, A&E clinicians and support staff have enabled almost eight in every 10 patients to spend less than four hours in emergency care departments from their arrival, until admission, transfer or discharge," said a spokesperson.

He said careful preparation work had enabled health boards to be ready for winter and "largely helped to manage significant peaks in both the numbers and complexity of patients who access A&E services".