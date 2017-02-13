Peer 'shocked' by airport footage of woman's treatment

Disabled passengers are being "humiliated" and "disrespected" by people who are supposed to be helping them at airports, campaigners have said.

A BBC investigation revealed some staff at Omniserv - which provides special assistance at airports - were lifting travellers incorrectly and abandoning those who needed help.

Omniserv has apologised to customers.

But former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson said she was "shocked" by footage being shown on BBC Wales' X-Ray programme.