Peer 'shocked' by airport footage of woman's treatment
13 February 2017 Last updated at 13:09 GMT
Disabled passengers are being "humiliated" and "disrespected" by people who are supposed to be helping them at airports, campaigners have said.
A BBC investigation revealed some staff at Omniserv - which provides special assistance at airports - were lifting travellers incorrectly and abandoning those who needed help.
Omniserv has apologised to customers.
But former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson said she was "shocked" by footage being shown on BBC Wales' X-Ray programme.