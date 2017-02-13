Strong wind warning for western coasts of Wales

Image copyright Met Office

The Met Office has warned of very strong winds along the western coastlines of Wales throughout the day on Monday.

It issued a yellow warning of wind, saying gusts of up to 75mph (120kmph) could occur locally, particularly to the west of the mountains.

It added the unusual easterly direction could add to the impact of the winds.

Forecasters said disruption to travel on roads and at sea was likely.

The affected counties are Conwy, Anglesey, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Powys.