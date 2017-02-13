'Horrible' experience of disabled woman at airport

Former Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson said the way a disabled woman was lifted by staff at an airport was "horrible".

The peer was shown footage of Mel Davies, from Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, being incorrectly lifted by Omniserv staff at Heathrow.

Baroness Grey-Thompson said to "grab somebody under the arms, especially a woman, and grab them in the chest area is just absolutely horrible".

Omniserv has since apologised.

BBC Wales' X-Ray programme has heard from disabled passengers who say they will never fly again after their experiences.

