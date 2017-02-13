Cardiff Bay water bus commuter route hope

A record 200,000 people are expected to have travelled on Cardiff's waterways in 2016-17 by the times figures are released in May, the harbour authority has said.

But with five million people visiting Cardiff Bay annually, operator Danny Rees said there was "enormous potential" for increasing this number.

He runs the 90-seater Princess Katharine and is one of 13 operators on the water.

He hopes to develop a commuter route giving people the chance to take a boat to work.