'Concern' of e-cigarette use among children in Wales

Children are nearly twice as likely to try e-cigarettes rather than tobacco, Cardiff University research has said.

A paper which has been published in the British Medical Journal questioned 32,479 11-16 year olds in Wales.

While 18.5% said they had tried e-cigarettes, only 10.5% said they had smoked tobacco.

Dr Julie Bishop, from Public Health Wales, said young people using e-cigarettes on a regular basis "is something we should be concerned about".

Meanwhile, Jon Nelsey, from Swansea e-cigarettes firm ECigaretteDirect, said the business operated a "challenge" policy to people who looked under 25 to ensure products were not sold to young people.