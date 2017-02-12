Children favour e-cigarettes over tobacco, Cardiff uni survey says

Children are nearly twice as likely to try e-cigarettes rather than tobacco, Cardiff University research has said.

A paper published in the British Medical Journal questioned 32,479 11-16 year olds about their preferences.

While 18.5% said they might try e-cigarettes, only 10.5% said they might ever smoke tobacco.

Jon Nelsey, from ECigaretteDirect in Swansea, said: "The vaping industry is here to stay and we want to be a reputable retailer. We don't want to be selling to youths."