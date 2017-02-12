Body of missing hiker Charlie Clift found in Scotland

Image copyright Highland and Islands Police Image caption Charlie Clift was last seen buying hiking clothing in Fort William town centre

A man from south Wales who went missing while hiking in Scotland has been found dead, police say.

Charlie Clift, 56, was last seen buying outdoor clothing on Tuesday 30 January in Fort William town centre.

Lochaber Police said a body found on the lower North slopes of Meall Nan Cleireach on Saturday had been indentified as Mr Clift.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. Mr Croft's next of kin have been informed.