Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies apologises for 'scuffle'

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies has apologised after footage emerged appearing to show him scuffling with bouncers in Aberystwyth.

Pictures of the incident, last August, were published on Saturday ahead of the Wales v England match by The Sun newspaper.

The images appear to show Mr Davies holding a shoe and chasing a man during the late-night incident.

The scrum-half apologised saying he "reacted wrongly to the situation".

Mr Davies is said to have reacted after a woman was allegedly pushed to the floor. A woman is heard in the footage saying "Gareth please, you will lose your job for this."

He apologised after Wales' 16-21 Six Nations defeat at the Principality Stadium, The Sunday Times website reported.

"I reacted wrongly to the situation and have learnt from it and understand that I have a responsibility to the game at all times," he said.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said the matter had been dealt with internally.

A spokesman said: "As with all players, Gareth has been reminded of his responsibility as an International rugby player."