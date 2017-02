A "revolution" is needed in dementia care in Wales, the partner of veteran broadcaster David Parry-Jones says.

Mr Parry-Jones, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2009, is cared for at home by his partner Radio Cymru presenter Beti George.

Ms George allowed cameras into her Cardiff home to film her day-to-day life caring for her partner.

Beti and David: Lost for Words will be broadcast on BBC One Wales at 21:00 GMT on Monday 13 February