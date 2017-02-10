Under-18 intimate piercing 'exploitative', AM says

A proposed ban on intimate piercings should be extended to everyone under 18, a group of AMs has said.

The Public Health Bill, if passed, will ban children under the age of 16 from having piercings of the tongue and genitalia.

But the health committee thinks the age of consent should be higher, and has concerns the practice "could be exploitative".

The Welsh Government said it would consider the AMs' recommendations.

Nick Palit reports.