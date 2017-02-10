Talks about housing child refugees 'have been abandoned'

Talks to resettle more unaccompanied refugee children in Wales have been abandoned by the UK government, a council leader has said.

Torfaen leader Anthony Hunt said he and his counterparts would work with the Home Office "if the funding was there".

It comes after the Home Secretary closed the so-called Dubs amendment once 350 unaccompanied children from Europe arrive in the UK.

The Home Office said it was "not giving up on vulnerable children".