Deal signed for rally damage repairs in Wales' woodlands

A deal to repair roads after rallying events has been agreed and signed.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the paperwork between it and Rally 4 Wales Contracts Ltd was finalised on Thursday.

Rally 4 Wales will repair damage to roads belonging to NRW for two years.

NRW's Tim Jones said it was "great news for rally fans and for Wales' rural economy" as the repair work would not have to be funded by the taxpayer and rallying could continue.

Wales has hosted several competitions with the Wales Rally GB and the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), with stages in Powys, Gwynedd and Denbighshire.

Jamie Edwards, managing director of Rally 4 Wales, said: "After months of uncertainty, I hope that the signing of this agreement now paves the way for motorsport to have a long-term, settled and sustainable future in the forests of Wales."