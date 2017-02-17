Flintshire thermal camera technology for firefighters

Image copyright Tyco International Image caption The Scott Sight Thermal In Mask is being used in the United States

Ground-breaking thermal imaging software developed in Flintshire is being launched for firefighters in Europe.

Scott Sight has been used in the USA for the last six months.

It provides a firefighter with a small camera that attaches to existing masks and allows them to see thermal images on a micro-screen in real time.

Traditionally, handheld equipment has been used which limits movement and means only one is used per crew.

The new device was developed by Flint-based Taylor Dowding Innovation (TDI) in partnership with Scott Safety, a leading manufacturer of personal safety equipment.

TDI argues that it can help save lives by giving firefighters more information in smoke filled environments.

The company is part of the growing Welsh technology sector which employs 39,000 people.

TDI started four years ago as a specialist in video and hazardous environments.

Most of the key parts were developed over the last nine months.

Nick Taylor, chief technology officer, said: "Hand-held thermal imagers can be quite a bit more costly so there is an opportunity for more fire fighters to have them and this is also completely hands-free, which is also beneficial."

"A lot of this is down to the miniaturisation possible with electronics, while thermal-imaging sensor elements are more integrated and the development of small displays and better technology has improved, driven by mobile phone developments."

'High value'

According to the technology network, Estnet, there are 3,100 companies operating in the "chips to clicks" sector which contributes £8.3bn to the Welsh economy.

Estnet managing director Avril Lewis said the rate of technological development meant ideas could come to market very quickly.

"The technology industry is crucial to Wales and the Welsh economy, because we underpin other key economic sectors, the public sector and the social environment," she said.

"We're employing nearly 39,000 people and forecasting 7% growth over the next three years. We're a high-value industry and, as a result, we need to attract high-value people - and it's a well-paid, interesting industry.

"Another part of Estnet is ensuring we have the right skills coming through and we're working very hard with universities to ensure graduates have good-employability skills so they can help our businesses hit the ground running faster."