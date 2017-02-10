Father and son deny death of golf ball collector in Newport

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Pugh, of Glynneath, was taken to Cardiff's University of Wales Hospital but later died

A father and son have denied causing the death of a golf ball collector who fell into a course lake.

Gareth Pugh, 29, of Neath Port Talbot, died after being pulled from the water at Peterstone Lakes Golf Club, Newport in February 2015.

Golf ball supply company owners Jonathon Pike, 47, of Aberdare, and son Dale, 25, of Glynneath, were charged with manslaughter.

The pair pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

The trail is due to start on 3 July.