Healthy lifestyle way to beat dementia, expert claims

A campaign aimed at reducing people's risk of developing dementia by 60% is being launched by the Welsh Government.

It said more than 42,000 people are currently being treated for the disease in Wales.

The Dementia Risk Reduction Campaign will be launched on Friday, with a 10-day road show visiting large shopping centres and employers.

Its aim is to encourage people to live healthier lifestyles.

The campaign follows research by Prof Peter Elwood at Cardiff University, who found a healthier life can reduce a person's risk of getting early onset dementia.