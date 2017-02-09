Conwy bridge £750k repair works near completion

Work to refurbish a major road bridge in the town of Conwy is nearing completion, council bosses have said.

The £750,000 maintenance project started last April and was originally due to last 20 weeks. But contractors found corrosion in some sections was worse than expected.

In all, 75 tonne of grit and paint was removed from the structure, including a huge amount of pigeon droppings.

The 300ft (100m) structure links the town of Conwy with Llandudno Junction.