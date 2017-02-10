Wales v England: 30 years since the 'Battle of Cardiff'

"They've made their point, let's hope it settles down," Bill McLaren characteristically understated in an indirect plea to the players on the pitch of the Arms Park.

It was 1987. Wales versus England in the Five Nations. It had been a stormy night, the rain poured for 12 hours before the game but there were other reasons why the English side particularly were in thunderous mood.

"We knew it had been an extremely tough start to the campaign for the English side," recalls David Pickering, who was Wales captain on that day which became known as the "Battle of Cardiff".

They had lost 17-0 in Ireland, then they lost again against France. So we were very aware, England having not won in Wales for 24 years, that it was going to be a very tough encounter.

Graham Dawe played hooker for England that day. It was his first trip to the Arms Park.

'Wrong place, wrong time'

"The talk was all about how the Welsh boys bullied us up front," he said. "You get it all the time in rugby or at least you did in those days - you get a lot of off the ball shirt pulling and stepping across the lineout and we just said, right we are not going to accept it, we are going to stand up to them."

Before the second line-out, Steve Bainbridge and Steve Sutton tussled, exchanging angry words. It was only the second minute of the game. The tone had been set.

"I tell you this has got to be sorted out, what a start to an international. Phil Davies on the ground, punches thrown, two men completely on the deck," McLaren said in commentary.

Blood streamed down the face of the Wales' number eight, Davies. The man who punched him, Wade Dooley, would later say he was acting in retaliation against an attack on one of his teammates.

"He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Dawe. "Somebody obviously upset Wade - Wade Dooley would sometimes hit his own teammates in training. I think Wade Dooley just thought, 'just crack on'."

The irony was plain to see. The two men involved, Dooley and Davies, shared the same day job - they were policemen.

"Undoubtedly England were the major aggressors on the day but it would be wrong to assume that we were entirely innocent," Pickering admitted.

Davies was not the only casualty that day. Steve Sutton would end up having his nose broken by one of his own teammates.

The statistics lay bare a match dominated by ill-discipline. The total number of penalties conceded by England was 20 while Wales conceded 12. The referee had a busy day.

"I tell you in the line-out there are so many infringements at the one time, the referee must be going cross eyed down there," was McLaren's observation.

"Nobody covered themselves in great glory that day," Pickering said.

'Expensive incident'

"It was a very difficult match for Ray Megson in his first international. Ultimately, at the end of the game, we felt pretty sorry for the referee as well who had a really tough encounter to cope with."

Wales won the match 19-12 and their unbeaten record in Cardiff against England grew to 25 years.

The RFU came down hard on its players that day. Four were suspended - Dawe, Gareth Chilcot, Richard Hill and Dooley.

In more recent years, Dooley became a citing officer for the union, overseeing discipline but the fall-out would have big consequences for Dawe's international career.

"I was disappointed because although I was a relatively young man, I wanted to play for England and it got taken away from me for what I don't think was any particular reason because I never threw a punch in the game," he said.

"I am not saying I am an innocent person but I fell out of favour really because of that. It took me eight years to get my next cap so it was quite an expensive incident for which I still feel a little bit aggrieved about."