Dee Valley Water takeover concerns

Severn Trent Water's bid to take over Dee Valley Water has been given the go-ahead after a "David versus Goliath" dispute in the High Court.

The court decided the £84m deal could go ahead following a dispute over a shareholder vote.

Some staff and customers had opposed the move amid fears for jobs and bills.

Severn Trent has previously said it plans to build on Dee Valley's customer service record and make a "significant" investment in the region.

Stella Matthews, chairwoman of Wrexham's community-run pool Splash Magic, said they had concerns about a change in prices and losing a connection with a local supplier.