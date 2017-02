A keen walker from Rhondda Cynon Taff has turned her hobby into a mission.

Tracy Purnell, 39, from Mountain Ash, has been chosen as an Ordnance Survey "GetOutside" Champion for 2017.

Ms Purnell is using social media to organise walks and get more people outside.

Accompanied by her dogs, Asher and Marley, she has been getting out and about to find out what Wales has to offer.