Radio Wales and Radio Cymru increase listener numbers

BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru both ended 2016 with a small rise in the number of listeners compared with the rest of the year, figures have shown.

Radio Wales attracted 375,000 listeners while Radio Cymru had 114,000 people tuning in during the last quarter.

The weekly reach figures released by audience researcher Rajar were up on previous quarters in the year.

Between April and June, listening numbers were at their lowest level since 1999.