Veterans at risk of falling into crime to be supported

Support is to be unveiled for veterans who find it hard to adjust, are caught in the criminal justice system or are at risk of falling into crime.

It follows Royal British Legion research showing working-age veterans are at greater risk of depression, chronic health conditions and poverty.

The Families of Veterans' Support Service will be launched by Barnardo's Cymru at the Senedd on Thursday.

The Welsh Affairs Committee estimated 250,000 veterans could be in Wales.

Research also showed those who experienced difficulties - such as school expulsion or having parents with drug or alcohol problems - before entering the military were more likely to be experiencing difficulties now.

"Service families are often faced with unique challenges ranging from family members returning home with a combat injury or illness such as post traumatic stress disorder, to children having to adapt to a succession of new schools, disrupting their education and limiting their opportunities to sustain long term friendships," the charity's Dr Sam Clutton said.

Work will take a "whole family approach", from therapy and counselling for veterans in prison to support aimed at building "resilience" in children and their families.

The project is part funded by £433,000 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.