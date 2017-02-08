Ex-soldier Peter Atilla 'raped woman while asleep'

Image copyright Wales News Service

A former soldier could have raped a woman while suffering from a sleep disorder, a court has heard.

Peter Atilla, 46, from Northampton, denies raping a woman in Merthyr Tydfil in 2013, but has no recollection because of the disorder.

Dr Chris Idzikowski, a consultant psychiatrist, said he could have been suffering from parasomnia - unwanted behaviour during sleep.

He told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court the evidence supporting this was "weak".

A jury heard the former Royal Logistics Corps officer may have been in "action mode" the night after arriving back in the UK.

Dr Idzikowski said: "I've experience of other soldiers coming back off tour and experiencing things such as untoward behaviour (while asleep). I know of soldiers marching in their sleep even."

He told the court one of the symptoms of parasomnia was sexsomnia, "a type of arousal" which can lead to sexual behaviour from a person while in deep sleep.

'Weak evidence'

Dr Idzikowski said Mr Atilla, who served "with distinction" in the first Gulf War, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, may have been triggered by something as simple as a sound.

He admitted the evidence the disorder led to Mr Atilla having sex with the woman while asleep was "weak" but said he could not exclude it from being possible.

Another psychiatrist, Dr Chandan Seghal, said he too "could not exclude" the attack relating to a sleep disorder, but agreed the evidence was "weak."

Dyfed Thomas, prosecuting, told the court Mr Atilla had no recollections of him showing signs of sexsomnia in the past or since the incident.

He said the woman awoke to find Mr Atilla naked on top of her and jurors were told her mother heard Mr Atilla later admit he had raped her daughter.