North Wales Police seeks dashcam footage of bad driving

About 60 cases of dangerous and bad driving caught on people's dashboard cameras and mobile phones have been dealt with by North Wales Police since a clampdown began four months ago.

It said other forces in the UK, Australia and Hong Kong have been in touch about Operation Snap, which it set up in October.

The action encourages drivers to upload evidence to the police website.

A total of 58 offences have so far been processed with people facing action.

Culprits are offered driver awareness training or given fines and possible court action.

The force is calling for more people to get in touch if they film any bad driving.

This video shows footage shared by the public with North Wales Police.