Your Pictures in Wales: 9-14 February 2017

  • 15 February 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Cardiff Castle in the fog Matthew Hyde

    Cardiff Castle shrouded in fog was taken by Matthew Hyde from his vantage point of the 14th floor of Capital Tower. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Anglesey's Llanddwyn Island lighthouse Don Cardy

    Anglesey's Llanddwyn Island lighthouse, captured under a moody sky, courtesy of Don Cardy.

  • Sunrise at Langland Bay in Gower Mark Deboer Lloyd

    Mark Deboer Lloyd snapped this majestic sunrise at Langland Bay in Gower.

  • Llanddwyn Beach, Anglesey Bleddyn Jones-Pearson

    Bleddyn Jones-Pearson captured this scene while walking at Llanddwyn Beach, Anglesey.

  • Magpie in Bute Park Joann Randles

    Even the birds in Cardiff have rugby on their minds in Wales, as spotted by Joann Randles in Bute Park.

  • Seagull at sunset in Aberafan Sue Browning

    A seagull at sunset in Aberafan, taken by Sue Browning.

  • Taf Fechan Forest, just outside Pontsticill Nigel Moss

    This atmospheric snowy scene, taken by Nigel Moss at Taf Fechan Forest, just outside Pontsticill captured the mood on a cold winter's day.

  • Rainbow in Gwbert, Ceredigion Tom Furness

    Sunshine and showers: This rainbow was captured by Tom Furness in Gwbert, Ceredigion.

  • Sgwd yr Eira waterfall in the Brecon Beacons Adam Bond

    This serene snap of a waterfall at Sgwd yr Eira in the Brecon Beacons was taken by Adam Bond.

  • Derelict Welsh cottage in Snowdonia Mel Garside

    Mel Garside came across this old derelict Welsh cottage while walking in Snowdonia.

  • A blue tit in a garden in Bryncethin, Bridgend county Susan Dobbs

    This inquisitive blue tit was spotted by Susan Dobbs on the bird table in her garden in Bryncethin, Bridgend county.

  • Kite surfers on Broadhaven beach, Pembrokeshire Arwyn Fretwell

    These kite surfers were enjoying the end of a blustery Sunday afternoon on Broadhaven beach, Pembrokeshire, as taken by Arwyn Fretwell.

