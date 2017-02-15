Your Pictures in Wales: 9-14 February 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Matthew Hyde
Cardiff Castle shrouded in fog was taken by Matthew Hyde from his vantage point of the 14th floor of Capital Tower. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Don Cardy
Anglesey's Llanddwyn Island lighthouse, captured under a moody sky, courtesy of Don Cardy.
-
Mark Deboer Lloyd
Mark Deboer Lloyd snapped this majestic sunrise at Langland Bay in Gower.
-
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson captured this scene while walking at Llanddwyn Beach, Anglesey.
-
Joann Randles
Even the birds in Cardiff have rugby on their minds in Wales, as spotted by Joann Randles in Bute Park.
-
Sue Browning
A seagull at sunset in Aberafan, taken by Sue Browning.
-
Nigel Moss
This atmospheric snowy scene, taken by Nigel Moss at Taf Fechan Forest, just outside Pontsticill captured the mood on a cold winter's day.
-
Tom Furness
Sunshine and showers: This rainbow was captured by Tom Furness in Gwbert, Ceredigion.
-
Adam Bond
This serene snap of a waterfall at Sgwd yr Eira in the Brecon Beacons was taken by Adam Bond.
-
Mel Garside
Mel Garside came across this old derelict Welsh cottage while walking in Snowdonia.
-
Susan Dobbs
This inquisitive blue tit was spotted by Susan Dobbs on the bird table in her garden in Bryncethin, Bridgend county.
-
Arwyn Fretwell
These kite surfers were enjoying the end of a blustery Sunday afternoon on Broadhaven beach, Pembrokeshire, as taken by Arwyn Fretwell.
