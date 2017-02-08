Met Office issues ice weather warning across Wales

From the section

Image copyright Met Office/Getty Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for ice across Wales.

It came into effect on Tuesday night and is in place until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Met Office said icy patches were expected on untreated surfaces, with slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths possible.

Drivers are also being warned to be aware of difficult conditions on the roads.

The warning covers Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.