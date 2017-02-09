Public toilets are a 'basic human right', campaigners say

Welsh councils have closed 113 public toilets in the last three years, according to BBC Wales News research.

More should be done to save public toilets from closing as they are a "basic human right', campaigners have said.

The British Toilet Association, which campaigns for better public toilets, said people had to "wake up to the fact they had to pay to use toilets" or they would disappear.

Raymond Martin of the BTA said people should be willing to spend up to £1 to use toilets.